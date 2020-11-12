Live Updates: Top Republicans back Trump's election fight

Top Republican officials are continuing to back President Trump's quest to challenge the 2020 presidential election via recounts and allegations of voter fraud, days after Fox News and other media outlets projected Democrat Joe Biden as the winner.

Despite Biden being projected as winning key swing states, including Pennsylvania and Nevada, the results have yet to be certified. Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are defending Trump’s right to pursue all legal avenues.

The president, meanwhile criticized Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt in a tweet on Wednesday, accusing the Republican official of ignoring his campaign’s claims of election fraud in Pennsylvania’s largest city.

