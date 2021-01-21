Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Pete Buttigieg faces Senate panel hearing over Transportation nomination

Buttigieg is just one of a number of nominations waiting to be confirmed in the Senate

Divided Senate begins confirmation process for Biden nomineesVideo

Divided Senate begins confirmation process for Biden nominees

FOX News Congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel joins 'Special Report' with an update from Capitol Hill.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s nomination as President Biden's transportation secretary is scheduled to move forward Thursday when the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee holds a confirmation hearing.

Fast Facts

    • Pete Buttigieg nominated by Biden in December as Transporation secretary and his confirmation process will start Thursday with a Senate panel hearing 
    • He previously served as mayor in South Bend, Indiana, and endorsed Biden before Super Tuesday last year after he dropped out of the presidential race 

Biden nominated his former presidential primary rival to the position in December.

"Jobs, infrastructure, equity, and climate all come together at the DOT, the site of some of our most ambitious plans to build back better," Biden said in the announcement at the time. "I trust Mayor Pete to lead this work with focus, decency, and a bold vision — he will bring people together to get big things done."

Buttigieg is just one of a number of nominees waiting to be confirmed in the Senate.

On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed Avril Haines, Biden's pick for director of national intelligence, in an 84-10 vote.

