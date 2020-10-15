Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Joe Biden
Published

Live Updates: Hunter Biden emails roil 2020 presidential race

The Biden campaign has hit back, and social media companies have censored the story

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Big Tech NY Post censorship is ‘stunning display of hypocrisy and favoritism’: Sen. Mike LeeVideo

Big Tech NY Post censorship is ‘stunning display of hypocrisy and favoritism’: Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Ut. blasts big tech's censorship of the New York Post on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

The owner of a Delaware computer repair store stepped forward with a laptop that allegedly contained Hunter Biden's emails detailing an opportunity for a meeting between his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a top Burisma executive.

The New York Post's original story on the emails ignited a firestorm, with social media platforms Twitter and Facebook preventing users from posting a link to the story.

The Biden campaign hit back on Wednesday: "Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as 'not legitimate' and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing."

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here.

-
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election