Live Updates: US Senate runoffs in Georgia get personal

The two January runoffs in Georgia will decide which party controls the Senate

Senate control rests on Georgia's runoff electionsVideo

Senate control rests on Georgia's runoff elections

Sen. Rick Scott weighs in on Republicans urging Trump to campaign for candidates in Georgia senate runoff races.&nbsp;

The U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia are getting personal -- with new advertising and more opposition research. 

Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler's campaign claims it will "expose" her Democratic opponent, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, as a "radical" socialist.

Warnock also has gone on offense with two new TV ads. One accuses "billionaire" Loeffler of looking out for herself during the coronavirus pandemic by dumping stocks, while the other features Warnock talking about his priorities for affordable health care and a living wage.

"Kelly Loeffler may think that's radical, I think it's common sense," Warnock says. 

In addition to the Loeffler-Warnock race, a second Georgia runoff on Jan. 5 pits incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here

