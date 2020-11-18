Live Updates: All eyes on Georgia amid Senate races, recount

National attention is on Georgia amid its twin Senate runoff races and statewide recount that shows President-elect Joe Biden leading President Trump by less than 13,000 votes, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue must excite Republican voters so that they turnout Jan. 5 and fend off Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The Republicans must also hold their own as a host of California residents and California-based political organizations prepare to descend on Georgia to campaign for two Democrats, whose victories would have profound implications for the direction of the country.

Follow below for updates on the Georgia Senate races. Mobile users click here.