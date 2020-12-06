Live Updates: Kelly Loeffler calls Raphael Warnock a 'radical liberal' during Georgia Senate debate

Sen. Kelly Loeffler labeling her opponent Raphael Warnock a “radical liberal," during Georgia’s Senate debate Sunday night.

Loeffler said that "radical liberal Raphael Warnock" had no place in Peach State politics. She called him a "radical liberal" multiple times during the debate, the first time the two squared off ahead of a runoff election in January that will help decide who controls the Senate next year.

"I cannot stand by and let Georgians not know who my opponent is, how radical his views are, and how he would fundamentally change our country," she said. "He's out of step with Georgia's values."

FAST FACTS Both are facing a runoff election on Jan. 5 after no candidate received the required 50% in the Nov. 3 election. Perdue will face Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff while Loeffler will face the Rev. Raphael Warnock.



The runoff results will decide which party controls the Senate in the next Congress.

In her concluding statement, Loeffler said a win for Warnock brings Democrats a step closer to their agenda: “increase taxes, open borders, socialize health care.”

