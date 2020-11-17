Live Updates: Biden campaign manager heads to White House as Trump hails 'bit victory'

President-elect Joe Biden took questions after remarks in Delaware, where he talked about the coronavirus case surge across the country.

Public health experts tell him they recommend limiting Thanksgiving family gatherings to 10 people or fewer, he said.

Biden named his campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon as his deputy chief of staff. O’Malley Dillon will be joining Ron Klain, who last week was announced as Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff – and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, a national co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign who’s expected to serve as a senior adviser.

President Trump called Nevada’s Clark County's decision to not certify one of its local races due to a number of discrepancies “a big victory,” and suggested that the issue could be evidence of a wider problem in the state.

“Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada,” Trump tweeted.

