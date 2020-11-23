Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Trump's legal team criticized by Rush Limbaugh

Fox News
Rush Limbaugh knocked President Trump's legal team for underdelivering at last week's widely-hyped press conference alleging widespread voter fraud that stole a "landslide" victory from their client. 

During his radio show on Monday, Limbaugh began by knocking the legal team's efforts to distance itself from Attorney Sidney Powell, telling his listeners "It's a tough thing to deny that she was ever a part of it because they introduced her as part of it. I mean, she was at that press conference last week."

"The problem with that press conference last week, folks, it goes way beyond Sidney Powell," Limbaugh said. "You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour, and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells," said the syndicated host who is heard on nearly 600 stations.

