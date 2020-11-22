Live Updates: Maryland governor says Trump should concede election, stop golfing

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tore into President Trump on Sunday, telling the current White House resident to get off the golf course and concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Responding to a tweet from Trump that blamed Hogan for purchasing faulty COVID-19 tests from South Korea, the Maryland Republican also did not mince words when he accused Trump of incompetence in handling the pandemic.

“If you had done your job, America's governors wouldn't have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland,” Hogan said. “Stop golfing and concede.”

