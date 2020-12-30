Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Biden's transition team disabled chat function for reporters on conference Zoom calls

Reporters on the call had to use a "raise hand" function to register they wanted to ask a question.

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team disabled the chat function for reporters on conference Zoom calls, where journalists had been pressing officials to take more questions.

"The Biden transition team appears to have disabled the public chat function on its transition zoom calls, a place where I and others had been routinely complaining to them to take more questions," incoming Politico White House editor Sam Stein tweeted Wednesday. 

    • Biden recently announced the pick of Dr. Kathleen Hicks as Deputy Defense Secretary and Dr. Colin Kahl as Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy.
    • President-elect Biden's transition team has touted the diversity of White House hires.

Stein and other reporters expressed frustration on the chat on Dec. 18 after one Zoom call where the transition team took only five questions.

