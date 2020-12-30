Live Updates: Biden's transition team disabled chat function for reporters on conference Zoom calls

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team disabled the chat function for reporters on conference Zoom calls, where journalists had been pressing officials to take more questions.

"The Biden transition team appears to have disabled the public chat function on its transition zoom calls, a place where I and others had been routinely complaining to them to take more questions," incoming Politico White House editor Sam Stein tweeted Wednesday.

President-elect Biden's transition team has touted the diversity of White House hires.



President-elect Biden's transition team has touted the diversity of White House hires.

Reporters on the call had to use a "raise hand" function to register they wanted to ask a question.

Stein and other reporters expressed frustration on the chat on Dec. 18 after one Zoom call where the transition team took only five questions.

