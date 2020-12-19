LIVE UPDATES: Biden to get coronavirus vaccine in public Monday

President-elect Joe Biden will get the Pfizer and BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in Delaware, transition officials announced Friday.

Fast Facts President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden will receive the vaccine a week before Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff



Vice President Mike Pence, who got the vaccine Friday, and Biden were among those who agreed to publicly get the vaccine to help dispel concerns from some Americans about its safety

Incoming first lady Jill Biden will receive a shot at the same time and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will be immunized the following week to avoid the possibility of both Biden and Harris suffering side effects.

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams all received the vaccine in front of cameras on Friday morning.

Pence and Biden were among those who agreed to publicly get the vaccine to help dispel concerns from some Americans about the safety of the vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

