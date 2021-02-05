Live Updates: Biden will sign order to increase refugee admissions

President Biden announced Thursday he plans to increase refugee admissions into the US -- the latest significant shift in immigration policy in his administration.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden would be announcing orders, including "to build up a more robust capacity for the United States to accept refugees from around the world."

It marks the latest in a number of sweeping reforms to immigration by Biden that largely reverse the policies of his predecessor.



Biden has also stopped construction of the wall at the southern border and moved to strengthen protections for recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Biden had promised to increase the number of refugees the U.S. brings in each year from 15,000 to 125,000. The Associated Press previously reported that Biden would fulfill that promise, which would increase the cap to more than eight times the level it is now.

