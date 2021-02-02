Live Updates: Biden relaxes some immigration policies bolstered under the Trump administration

With President Biden relaxing Tuesday some immigration policies bolstered under the Trump administration, U.S. health and immigration officials have been vague about coronavirus testing for people caught crossing the southern border illegally.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has reported an uptick in migrant apprehensions in the wake of some of Biden’s new policies, especially near the Rio Grande Valley and Tucson, Arizona.

FAST FACTS It’s unclear just how many migrants caught crossing the border have COVID-19, but the illness has killed a number of detainees during the pandemic.



The president announced this week a new task force designed to reunite children who had been separated from their families

CBP said it began taking COVID-19 precautions back in March 2020, around the beginning of the pandemic.

