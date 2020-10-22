Expand / Collapse search
Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett
Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation vote may face Dem boycott

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday a full Senate vote on Barrett's confirmation was being scheduled for next Monday. 

Sen. Schumer says he and Sen. Feinstein had a ‘serious talk’ after the Barrett hearingVideo

Sen. Schumer says he and Sen. Feinstein had a ‘serious talk’ after the Barrett hearing

Former Bernie Sanders surrogate Nomiki Konst on the backlash against Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., hugging Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Commitee seemed unfazed by reports that their Democratic colleagues may skip Thursday’s vote to move Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination forward for a full Senate vote. 

"We’ll vote the nominee out,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican and Judiciary chairman, told reporters when asked about a possible Democratic boycott. 

