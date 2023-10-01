Expand / Collapse search
Lindsey Graham says ousting Speaker McCarthy would be a 'disaster' for Republicans: 'Kevin is the right guy'

Graham says McCarthy is trying to force Democrats to fund border security

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted efforts to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying the move would be a "disaster" for congressional Republicans.

Graham made the statement during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" with host Margaret Brennan. Graham endorsed McCarthy, R-Calif., as the "right guy" for the job and said he only faces opposition from a handful of House Republicans.

"I think Kevin is the right guy at the right time," Graham said. "The only way he loses his job is if a handful of Republicans join up with the Democratic Party to fire him."

"That would be a disaster for the future of the Republican Party. That's not gonna happen. Kevin has the overwhelming confidence of his membership, he worked to avoid a shutdown. He will fund Ukraine, but he's telling everybody in the country, including me, you better send something over for the border for me to help Ukraine, and he's right to make that demand."

HOUSE DEM LEADER JEFFRIES FLOATS END-RUN AROUND MCCARTHY TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Lindsey Graham co-sponsored Taiwan Policy Act of 2022

Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted efforts to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying the move would be a "disaster" for congressional Republicans. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Graham is the latest of a flurry of lawmakers to weigh in on a potential bid to oust McCarthy from the speakership. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., vowed on Sunday to file a motion to vacate against McCarthy sometime this week.

GAETZ BLOWS UP AT MCCARTHY IN CLOSED-DOOR HOUSE GOP MEETING: 'FIREWORKS'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., one of the House Republicans who opposed Saturday's funding deal, fell short of endorsing Gaetz's effort on Sunday. He did say that McCarthy's speakership is "in trouble," however.

Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy

Graham is the latest of a flurry of lawmakers to weigh in on a potential bid to oust McCarthy from the speakership. Rep. Matt Gaetz vowed on Sunday to file a motion to vacate against McCarthy this week. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP | Al Drago/Bloomberg)

The House and Senate approved a short-term plan to fund the government until November on Saturday. The move does not include funding for Ukraine.

REP. BYRON DONALDS SAYS MCCARTHY IS 'IN TROUBLE' AFTER BUDGET DEAL: 'WE DIDN'T GET ANYTHING'

Graham expressed confidence that the Senate could come to an agreement on a bill that includes both funding for Ukraine and for securing the U.S.-Mexico border over the next six weeks.

Nancy-Pelosi-Chuck-Schumer-gas-prices-US-Capitol-Washington-DC

Rep. Nancy Pelosi mocked Gaetz during her own appearance on the Sunday shows, saying talks with Gaetz are a waste of time because he "has no sway in the House of Representatives." (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Not everyone is taking Gaetz's threat against McCarthy seriously, however. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., mocked Gaetz during her own appearance on the Sunday shows, saying talks with Gaetz are a waste of time because he "has no sway in the House of Representatives."

