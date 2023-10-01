Lindsey Graham says ousting Speaker McCarthy would be a 'disaster' for Republicans: 'Kevin is the right guy'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted efforts to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying the move would be a "disaster" for congressional Republicans.

Graham made the statement during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" with host Margaret Brennan. Graham endorsed McCarthy, R-Calif., as the "right guy" for the job and said he only faces opposition from a handful of House Republicans.

"I think Kevin is the right guy at the right time," Graham said. "The only way he loses his job is if a handful of Republicans join up with the Democratic Party to fire him."

"That would be a disaster for the future of the Republican Party. That's not gonna happen. Kevin has the overwhelming confidence of his membership, he worked to avoid a shutdown. He will fund Ukraine, but he's telling everybody in the country, including me, you better send something over for the border for me to help Ukraine, and he's right to make that demand."

Graham is the latest of a flurry of lawmakers to weigh in on a potential bid to oust McCarthy from the speakership. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., vowed on Sunday to file a motion to vacate against McCarthy sometime this week.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., one of the House Republicans who opposed Saturday's funding deal, fell short of endorsing Gaetz's effort on Sunday. He did say that McCarthy's speakership is "in trouble," however.

The House and Senate approved a short-term plan to fund the government until November on Saturday. The move does not include funding for Ukraine.

Graham expressed confidence that the Senate could come to an agreement on a bill that includes both funding for Ukraine and for securing the U.S.-Mexico border over the next six weeks.

Not everyone is taking Gaetz's threat against McCarthy seriously, however. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., mocked Gaetz during her own appearance on the Sunday shows, saying talks with Gaetz are a waste of time because he "has no sway in the House of Representatives."