Chicago mayor slams 'trash' rumors, indicates she won't resign after Adam Toledo shooting

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called online rumors that she planned to resign her position "trash" on Sunday.

"It’s shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth," Lightfoot wrote on Twitter.

CHICAGO’S LIGHTFOOT APPEALS FOR CALM, SAYS, ‘WE FAILED ADAM’

"I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people's work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work," she continued.

Lightfoot, who is married to wife Amy Eshleman, said the city "doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day."

Ja'Mal Green, a former Chicago mayoral candidate, seemed slightly apologetic for spreading rumors that Lightfoot intended to resign.

"I know Lori is mad that folks have started rumors and I’m sorry I helped by saying she’s resigning but the reality is, we’ve been lied to since the beginning of this administration," Green wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "So much that the people have lost hope. 73% of Chicagoans think we’re on the wrong path!"

The rumors come as Lightfoot faces criticism for her handling of the death of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old who was shot by Chicago police.

Activists were unhappy when she called for "calm" following Toledo's death, which she described as a "complicated and nuanced story."

"No parent should ever have a video broadcast widely of their child’s last moments, much less be placed in a terrible situation of losing their child in the first place. Even as our understanding of this incident continues to evolve, this remains a complicated and nuanced story. And we all must proceed with deep empathy and calm," Lightfoot said earlier in April according to The Chicago Tribune.

A day later, protesters were chanting "Hey hey, ho ho, Lori Lightfoot's got to go" at rallies calling for justice for Toledo.