Libertarian candidate Jorgensen snaps at Nickelodeon for leaving her off 2020 elections graphic

Libertarian Party presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen snapped at Nickelodeon over the weekend after she was left off of a 2020 election graphic for the network’s “Kid's Vote” segment.

In a tweet Sunday she accused the channel of being “complicit in indoctrinating our children that there are only 2 parties, even though there are 3 candidates on all 50 ballots and 4 who can get to 270.”

“What a shame for America’s future,” she added.

Her tweet prompted Fred Wellman, an adviser to the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, to tell her to "build an actual party."

The graphic was part of Nickelodeon’s “Kids’ Vote” informal poll, which the channel said it has conducted in the last nine presidential elections, beginning in 1988. It has coincided with the actual results in six of the last eight. In 2016, the poll did include Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, who garnered 11 percent of the vote – behind Hillary Clinton’s 53 percent and Donald Trump’s 36 percent.

The other incorrect prediction was John Kerry over former President George W. Bush in 2004.

In 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden won 53 percent of the “Kids’ Vote,” Nickelodeon said Tuesday, edging out President Trump’s 47 percent.

“Though kids are not of an age to vote, ‘Kids Pick the President’ is a platform where their voices do count, and they deserve to be heard,” Nickelodeon said in a statement. “And just as kids value honesty and fairness, so do we at Nickelodeon. Therefore, out of respect for kids everywhere and in the spirit of civic responsibility, we present the name of the winner based on votes cast fairly and within our stated guidelines of one vote counted per household device.”

The children’s entertainment outlet also said it uncovered “cheating” last week when more than 100,000 “bot-generated votes” flooded its poll, but those were detected and removed, according to the statement.

Roughly 90,000 legitimate votes were cast in the mock election.

Being left off the graphic on a children's network follows another, more impactful oversight this election season.

Appearing on "Your World" with Neil Cavuto last week, Jorgensen said, "it was impossible from the start" for her to make the debate stage alongside Trump and Biden.

"We keep hearing it's two old rich White guys, but that's the least of it," Jorgensen, a psychology professor at Clemson University in South Carolina, told host Neil Cavuto. "The biggest problem is they both want to spend our money. They both want to make our decisions. Neither one has an answer to our crushing health care problem and neither one is going to bring the troops home. I can see why they don't want me on stage."

