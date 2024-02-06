Leader of failed Burgum recall effort to seek North Dakota governorship

An Air Force veteran and former statewide candidate is running for North Dakota governor.

Michael Coachman, of Larimore, announced his independent campaign on Tuesday. He has run unsuccessfully for state offices in the past, including governor in 2020, secretary of state in 2018 and lieutenant governor in 2016 and 2012.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is not seeking a third term. In 2021, Coachman began an unsuccessful effort to recall Burgum and then- Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.

FORMER NORTH DAKOTA SENATOR TOM CAMPBELL LAUNCHES BID FOR STATE'S ONLY US HOUSE SEAT

In a statement, Coachman said: "As Governor I will change the focus of North Dakota’s political objectives by becoming a state focused on restoring individual liberties in all aspects of life, family and business for the citizens of North Dakota."

Coachman received about 10% of the statewide vote in the 2020 Republican gubernatorial primary election against Burgum.

North Dakota's lone congressman, Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, announced his gubernatorial campaign last month. Democrat Travis Hipsher, a security guard, also is running.

North Dakota's next governor will take office in mid-December, weeks before the biennial Legislature convenes. Voters passed term limits in 2022, meaning no future governors can be elected more than twice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have held the governor's office since 1992. Democrats haven't won a statewide election since 2012.