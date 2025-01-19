Trump set to proclaim America's comeback in second inaugural address: 'Entering a golden age'

President-elect Donald Trump is slated to preview the promise of a "golden age" of America in his inauguration speech Monday, incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

Trump will make his White House return on Monday, becoming only the second president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms.

"You're going to hear President Trump talk about how we are entering a golden age of America and how Americans' hope can be restored in this great nation," she told co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on a special weekend edition of "America's Newsroom" Sunday.

"You'll hear President Trump talk about the reality of the world that we are living in, the border invasion that has turned every state in this country into a border state. You'll hear him talk about the dire economic situation that many American households have found themselves in because of the Biden administration's policies," she continued.

"Then you'll hear him talk about his plan, his executive action on day one to fix these problems that have been plaguing the American people over the past four years, and I think after hearing his speech tomorrow, Americans are going to feel a renewed sense of hope and optimism, and you're already feeling that in this city [Washington, D.C.] throughout this weekend."

After taking the reins back from President Biden, Trump will be confronted by a slew of pressures — the economy, border security and global instability among them.

Trump plans to enact a series of executive orders to rescind some Biden-era policies on day one, while other plans could take some time, leaving Leavitt with the task of communicating to the American people how the administration's plans will manifest.

"The American people should expect that President Trump is going to deliver on many of the promises that he made to them within the first 24 hours of his taking back the Oval Office," Leavitt said.

"Our policy team has been working diligently on putting these orders together for him so we can immediately shut down the southern border, reinvigorate our energy industry, reverse many of the disastrous Biden administration executive orders that Joe Biden signed on day one four years ago, which have led to the increased cost of living and inflation in this great country, so there's a lot for us to message. It's a big responsibility. We don't want the details to be lost on the American people because every single one of these executive actions that President Trump is taking are monumental, and they are truly going to transform the way that this government here in Washington, D.C., works, how the bureaucracy works and how it's been ripping off American taxpayers."