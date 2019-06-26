Lara Trump: Nasty spitting attack on Eric would never happen to Chelsea Clinton, Obama daughters

The reported incident involving a Chicago waitress spitting in Eric Trump's face likely wouldn't happen to previous presidents' children such as Chelsea Clinton, according to Lara Trump.

Trump told Martha MacCallum Wednesday on "The Story" that the encounter with her husband represented the "new normal" among some Democrats.

"I can't imagine this ever happening to Chelsea Clinton - to Sasha and Malia Obama," she said.

"This is disgusting. There is no reason you should ever spit in anyone's face.

"This is the new normal for the left and it's acceptable, for some reason, whenever you are fighting on the side of the Democrats to do things like this."

Lara Trump claimed there has never been a similar story involving a Republican antagonist.

She added that her husband, the middle son of President Trump, was taken aback but acted professionally in the moment.

"I give him so much credit because unprovoked, this woman came up to him, literally spit in his face and had some really nasty things to say to him," she said.

"He was very shocked but he said what an incredible job of the Chicago PD did," Trump continued.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed it was at the scene “assisting” the U.S. Secret Service. Police did not confirm Eric Trump was the target.

Eric Trump said in a statement earlier Wednesday he was disappointed in what transpired.

“For a party that preaches tolerance, this, once again, demonstrates they have very little civility," Eric Trump told Breitbart.

Fox News' Martha MacCallum contributed to this report.