Lahren praises DeSantis' Big Tech censorship ban, says liberals should feel the benefits too

In her "Final Thoughts" commentary on Tuesday, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren praised Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing State Senate Bill 7072, which in part prohibits social media companies from willfully de-platforming political candidates.

Lahren said Tuesday that DeSantis has "gone to bat for freedom and against censorship with his Big Tech Bill, leading the way and proving that leadership still exists in government."

"Zuckerberg and pals should be shaking in their hoodies," she said after DeSantis signed the bill, which was sponsored by State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Florida Keys.

"A lot of leaders, even on the right side of the aisle have talked and yapped and pontificated on what to do about Big Tech tyranny, but few have done much about it, if anything at all," she said.

Lahren criticized Congress for their inaction in the face of past hearings featuring Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey, and Google's Sundar Pichai.

"After hours and hours of testimony for years and years, nothing has changed and if fact, has only worsened," she said. "But where there’s a will, or should I say a ‘Ron’ there’s a way."

Lahren said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, a Republican, will be able to pursue tech companies in court if they allegedly violate the new law.

"This bill might sound like it’s for conservatives but it’s for everybody, just so happens it’s us conservatives that fight this censorship uphill battle the hardest and in the most obvious way," she said. "Still, this move should be applauded by all Americans as free speech should be revered, cherished, and protected by us all."

"Sadly, the national mindset isn’t there yet because folks on a certain protected side of the coin don’t seem to care about free speech for those with whom they politically or ideologically disagree," Lahren continued.

She called the signing a "big step in the fight for free speech" and said it forces the "tyrant techies" to explain their conclusions when they decide to ban or suppress someone on their platforms.

"Hold on and keep the faith. Leadership still exists and DeSantis is rock-solid proof of it," she said.

