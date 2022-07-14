LA County DA George Gascon recall effort clears first hurdle as registrar prepares 'full check' of signatures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The campaign to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon cleared another key hurdle on Thursday evening as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder completed a random sampling for verification of petitions.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder announced that it has completed a random sampling for the verification of district attorney recall petitions, and will proceed with a "full check of all signatures submitted."

In total, 35,793 signatures were reviewed in the random sample, which is 5% of the total 715,833 signatures submitted.

Of the 35,793 signatures, 27,983 of them were found to be valid in the sample, which "falls within the threshold that requires the RR/CC to verify all petition signatures submitted," according to the office.

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON RECALL EFFORT: ORGANIZERS SAY THEY SUBMITTED THOUSANDS MORE NAMES THAN NEEDED

If over 31,179 signatures were found to be valid, the recall petition would have been "certified as sufficient." If the number fell below 25,510, the petition would have been certified as insufficient. Since the number of signatures verified in the random check was between the two figures, a full check will be conducted.

"If the number of valid signatures had exceeded 31,179, the petition would have been certified as sufficient. If the number of valid signatures was lower than 25,510, the petition would have been certified as insufficient. Because the number of verified valid signatures fell between these thresholds, a full check of all signatures submitted must be completed no later than August 17," a statement from the office reads.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY DA GEORGE GASCON PLEA TO SUPPORTERS ON RECALL: THEY WILL ‘REVERSE OUR PROGRESS’

Recall Gascon Campaign co-chair Kathy Cady told Fox News Digital that they "remain confident" that the recall will be on the ballot.

"We remain confident that the Recall will qualify for the ballot. Gascon’s policies violate the law. He is an abysmal leader with 98% of prosecutors voting to support the recall. His unlawful hiring and promotion actions will result in millions of dollars to settle lawsuits," Cady said.

She also said that cities have "lost confidence" in Gascon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Cities has lost confidence in his ability to protect public safety. Victims are outraged because he retraumatizes them by violating their rights. We are confident voters will vote to recall him when given the chance," Cady said.

In order to bring the recall question to voters in Los Angeles in the November election, 566,857 signatures will need to be verified by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder.