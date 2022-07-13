Kemp campaign announces 7-figure ad buy attacking Abrams over 'defund the police' support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp launched an ad with a seven-figure media buy Wednesday attacking Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams over her past comments about the "defund the police" movement.

The ad, obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, is titled "Vision" and includes a string of video clips showing Abrams appearing to express support for defunding police.

"So do you support defunding the police?" Abrams is asked in a video clip of a past interview at the start of the ad.

"I support the vision that is underlying that cry," she responds.

BRIAN KEMP BLASTS STACEY ABRAMS AFTER PRIVATE SECURITY SPENDING REVEALED

Another video clip included in the ad shows liberal CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota saying to Abrams, "So yes to some defunding?"

"We have to reallocate resources — so yes," Abrams responded.

The ad went on to blast Abrams for serving as a board member for the Marguerite Casey Foundation, a Seattle-based left-wing grant-making organization that has called for abolishing law enforcement.

"Stacey Abrams supported defunding the police. Abrams is on the board of a group pushing to defund, and even abolish police. They pay Abrams, and she voted to bankroll anti-police groups. Stacey Abrams is dangerous on crime," it said.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Kemp campaign press secretary Tate Mitchell accused Abrams of trying to "hide" from her ties to the "defund the police" movement and touted Kemp's support for law enforcement.

"Stacey Abrams continues to hide from two simple facts: She supports defunding the police and has profited more than $52,000 from an anti-law enforcement organization. While she refuses to own up to her radical position, Governor Kemp will be focused on backing law enforcement and keeping Georgians safe," he said.

The campaign spent just over $1 million on the buy, which will run for two weeks.

The Abrams campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.