McEnany argues Supreme Court ‘hid behind procedure' in rejecting Texas election lawsuit

The Supreme Court justices who rejected Texas' bid to overturn the election results in four key states "hid behind procedure" instead of reviewing the "facts of the case" that "still stand," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" Friday.

“There is no way to say it other than they dodged,” McEnany told host Sean Hannity.

“They dodged, they hid behind procedure and they refused to use their authority to enforce the Constitution," she continued. "You know, we’ve gone state by state, Sean, outlining the egregious equal protection violations, the due process claims that were entirely ignored."

The press secretary noted that “none of the judges” on the Supreme Court “gave a view on the facts of the case” addind that the matter "was dismissed on standing.”

SUPREME COURT DECLINES TO HEAR TRUMP-SUPPORTED TEXAS CASE OVER ELECTION RESULTS IN FOUR OTHER STATES

“None of those justices gave a view on the facts of the case, which is that there were 174,384 ballots in Michigan not tied to a registration number. That is in the case, it is still a fact at this moment,” McEnany said.

“The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution,” read the court's order. “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

The order does not foreclose any other pending or future election appeals at the Supreme Court, but time is running out. The states meet next week on Dec. 14 for the Electoral College exercise. And on Jan. 6 there will be a joint session of the House and Senate to count the electoral votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have heard the case -- without granting other relief, like issuing an injunction on electoral proceedings. They added that they expressed "no view on any other issue."

Moments after the court's decision, President Trump tweeted out one of his new campaign videos questioning elections integrity.

McEnany addressed the “massive increase in mail-in voting” in Georgia which involved “a rejection rate of 0.37% as opposed to the normal 6% due to the elimination of signature verification.”

“So, they did not get to the merits of the case. Those facts still stand and the indictment on this election and its integrity still stands despite this procedural ruling.”

Fox News' Tyler Olson, Bill Mears, Michael Ruiz, and Shannon Bream contributed to this report.