Kayleigh McEnany shares story of her mastectomy in convention speech, recalls Trump’s support

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, during the third night of the Republican National Convention, shared her experience working with President Trump, and how he has supported her as a new mother and as an American “with a preexisting condition.”

In an emotional speech on Wednesday night, McEnany shared the deeply personal story about her diagnosis with the BRCAII genetic mutation ‒ a mutation that put her chances of breast cancer at 84 percent ‒ which prompted her to get a preventative double mastectomy in 2018.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY TO SHARE PERSONAL STORY AT REPUBLICAN CONVENTION

“It was days before Christmas, and I was 21 years old when I got a call that changed my life,” she said.

McEnany explained that the mutation was the same that her mother had, which compelled her to get a preventative masectomy. She said the operation would protect her from a disease that “has taken far too many of our mothers, our sisters, our friends.”

“In my family, eight women were diagnosed with breast cancer — several in their 20s,” she said. “I now faced the same prospect.”

McEnany recalled that she went to routine cancer screenings at hospitals for “necessary surveillance.”

“During these visits, I crossed paths with brave women, battling cancer and fighting through chemotherapy. They were a testament to American strength. They are American heroes,” McEnany said.

She said that in May 2018 she followed in her "mother’s footsteps, choosing to get a preventative masectomy.”

“I was scared. The night before I fought back tears, as I prepared to lose a piece of myself,” she said. “But the next day, with my mom, dad, husband, and Jesus Christ by my side, I underwent a mastectomy, almost eliminating my chance of breast cancer — a decision I now celebrate.”

I developed a strength and a confidence that I carry with me.

She added: “During one of my most difficult times, I expected to have the support of my family, but I had more support than I knew.”

McEnany said that one of the first calls she received was from Ivanka Trump.

“Days later, as I recovered, my phone rang. It was President Trump, calling to check on me,” McEnany said. “I was blown away. Here was the leader of the free world caring about me.”

She added: “Though I didn’t personally know the president at the time, I know him well now and I can tell you that this president loves the American people, stands by Americans with preexisting conditions and supports working moms.”

McEnany then touted the president’s support of her role as not just the White House press secretary, but as a mom.

“When I started working for President Trump, my husband and I became pregnant with our first child, I would see President Trump at rallies. He would routinely ask me how my baby was doing,” she said. “The same way President Trump has supported me, he supports you.”

She added: “I see it every day.”

McEnany said the president has said that the “hardest part of his job is writing to loved ones of fallen soldiers.”

“I’ve seen him offer heartfelt outreach to grieving parents who lost their children to crime in the streets,” she said. “I’ve watched him fight for Americans who lost their jobs.”

MCENANY: WHY MAY 1 IS THE DAY THAT WILL SAVE ME FROM BREAST CANCER FOREVER

She added: “President Trump fights for the American people because he cares about stories like these.”

McEnany went on to call her daughter a “beautiful, sweet little girl,” and said, sternly: “I choose to work for this president for her.”

“When I look into my baby’s eyes, I see a new life, a miracle for which I have a solemn responsibility to protect,” McEnany said. “That means protecting America’s future — a future President Trump will fight for where our neighborhoods are protected. Where life is sacred.”

“I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald Trump’s America,” she continued in her live speech.

Before joining the White House, McEnany served as the president’s reelection campaign’s spokeswoman.

In April, the president named her White House press secretary.