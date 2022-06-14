Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Suspect in Kavanaugh attempted murder texted sister, who convinced him to call 911, investigators say

Police say Nicholas Raske's sister convinced him not to go through with plans to kill the Supreme Court justice

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Kavanaugh attempted murder plot: Chilling 911 call reveals suspect's dark thoughts Video

Kavanaugh attempted murder plot: Chilling 911 call reveals suspect's dark thoughts

Fox News correspondent Rich Edson has the latest on the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicholas Roske, who authorities say plotted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, texted his sister before abandoning his plans and calling 911, police said.

Roske was carrying a gun, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, a screwdriver, zip ties, and other gear when he was arrested by Montgomery County Police Department officers Wednesday morning near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home, according to a criminal complaint. 

"The suspect arrived by taxi and observed the U.S. marshals, and he turned around to contemplate his next move," Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said in a statement to the Washington Post. "This is when he texted his sister and told her of his intentions, and she convinced him to call 911, which he did."

During the call, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, Roske could be heard saying that he was "having thoughts" and came from California in order to "act on them." When asked if he had access to weapons, he said he had a firearm that was unloaded  and in a suitcase that was "ziptied shut." 

ARMED SUSPECT ARRESTED NEAR JUSTICE KAVANAUGH'S HOME, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. 

Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.  (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

When asked if he needed medical attention, he replied, "I need psychiatric help."

Police arrived on the scene soon after Roske placed the 911 call. 

It is currently unknown what Roske and his sister said to each other in their text conversation, but police believe it is what led to him abandoning his plans to murder the Supreme Court justice.

911 TAPES FROM KAVANAUGH ATTEMPTED MURDER ARREST SHOW SUSPECT GIVING UP: ‘I NEED PSYCHIATRIC HELP’

Roske later told cops that he had been upset about a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that suggested the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. e also said he was upset over the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and believed Kavanaugh would vote to loosen gun control laws, an affidavit said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the arrest, Roske's neighbor in California said law enforcement officials raided Roske's home

"Can't believe the dude who wanted to kill Brett Kavanaugh was my neighbor," tweeted David Burgett, who filmed the video from his driveway.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

More from Politics