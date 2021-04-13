Katie Pavlich on trip to AZ border: Agents see ‘no end in sight’ to migrant surge

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that there appears to be "no end in sight" to the migrant surge that has impacted communities near the border, laying out her recent discussions with border agents in Arizona.

CONCHA ON KAMALA HARRIS' 'MEDIA BLACKOUT' ON BORDER CRISIS: BIDEN ADMIN 'ACTING MORE LIKE PYONGYANG'

KATIE PAVLICH: Based on the people that I talked to, the Pinal County Sheriff's Department and Chief Deputy Matthew Thomas, who took us out and the head of the anti-smuggling unit, there is no end in sight. ... They felt like they pushed smugglers back over the past four years and really gained ground against them. And now as a result of policies being shifted, this faucet has been turned back on and they feel like they've lost a lot of ground and they're going to have to fight twice as hard to get it back.

...

There are a few things that stood out: where we were is not on the border, it's 70 miles north of the border. And all the trash that you're seeing is a smuggling dumping area for when people who don't want to be caught, who are smuggled into the United States, what they do is they wear multiple layers of clothing, the top layer being camouflaged so they're not caught when they're crossing the desert. And then once they get to a drop point where they can get picked up and taken to Phenix, they've shed all of their clothing so they look like civilians should they get pulled over by another law enforcement agency or police, for example. And so they're dumping all this trash in the desert. These photos were taken just steps away from a working farm near Stanfield, Arizona.

...

And so this is happening and there are very, very bad people who are doing this. ... Because these people now are a more lucrative commodity than drugs. So it is more expensive and the cartels make more money by smuggling people into the United States than they do drugs in Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW