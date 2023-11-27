WATCH: Jean-Pierre gives terse response when questioned on possible staff shakeup amid Biden polling crisis

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a terse response when questioned Monday over President Biden's "sagging" poll numbers and whether the administration had considered any staffing shakeups or strategy changes to combat them.

"No," Jean-Pierre simply said, appearing to gaze sternly at the reporter asking the question.

Her answer comes as Biden continues to face the daunting task of winning back enough support from Americans ahead of the 2024 presidential election as a number of polls show Biden trailing each of the top Republican candidates vying for the GOP presidential nomination.

BIDEN CHALLENGER GOES ALL IN ON PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, WON'T RUN FOR RE-ELECTION TO CONGRESS

A national poll released earlier this month by Marquette Law School showed Biden trailing former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in hypothetical matchups.

Trump, who is the overwhelming favorite to win the Republican nomination, held a 52% to 48% lead over Biden. Haley topped Biden 55% to 45% while DeSantis

The reporter went on to reference what appeared to be the call White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients held with cabinet officials over the summer, asking them to decide whether to stick around for the remainder of Biden's term or leave early.

BIDEN UNSURE WHEN AMERICAN HOSTAGES WILL BE FREED BY HAMAS: ‘WE DON’T KNOW'

"Should we be anticipating any departures of either cabinet officials or other senior officials," the reporter asked.

"Look, I can't speak to people's personal decisions. We don't have anything to announce at this time," Jean-Pierre responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're going to continue to do the work that the president set out to do. We just talked about supply chains, we just talked about the economy, we've been talking about the president's leadership globally, especially in the Middle East. That's what we're here to do and focus on. That's what I'm here to do and focus on. I just can't speak to people's decisions," she added.