White House

Karine Jean-Pierre lashes out at Peter Doocy over border crisis question: 'No, no, no, no!'

Doocy pressed White House to explain how 10,000 migrants could cross border in single day

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
White House claims Biden admin has ‘taken action’ on border crisis without GOP help Video

White House claims Biden admin has ‘taken action’ on border crisis without GOP help

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responds to questions from FOX's Peter Doocy and Edward Lawrence about the border crisis.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy over a question on immigration Thursday afternoon, ultimately refusing to answer.

The heated exchange came during Thursday's White House press briefing in which Doocy confronted Jean-Pierre over the U.S.-Mexico border seeing 10,000 illegal crossings in a single day this week.

"So, what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?" Doocy asked.

"So, what do you call it, Peter, when [the] GOP put forth a – wait, no, no, no, no, no you can't," Jean-Pierre said, talking over Doocy as he attempted to qualify the question.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy over a question on immigration on Thursday, ultimately refusing to answer. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

"You're answering my question with a question," Doocy responded.

"I'm answering – OK, we're going to move on," Jean-Pierre said as the pair start talking over one another.

"Karine, please," Doocy said.

"No, no, no, we're moving on," she declared once again before gesturing to another reporter. "In the back."

"You said you were stopping the flow at the border. 10,000 migrants …" Doocy said before being cut off again.

"Peter, I tried to answer the question, and you stopped me," Jean-Pierre said before turning to the other reporter once again. "Let's go."

peter doocy joe biden

Doocy tried to press the White House on how 10,000 migrants could cross the U.S.-Mexico border in a single day. (Fox News)

Jean-Pierre then moved on with the briefing and Doocy was not allowed further questions.

Illegal crossings have been spiking at the U.S.-Mexico border throughout September. Fox News obtained drone footage of a group of more than 2,000 migrants crossing together near Eagle Pass, Texas, one of the largest single groups ever recorded.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data reported by NBC News, border officials encountered more than 7,500 migrants on Sunday alone, including 1,800 in Rio Grande Valley, Texas; 1,600 in Del Rio, Texas; 1,500 in Tucson, Arizona; and more than 1,000 in El Paso, Texas.

That number rose to more than 10,000 later in the week, according to the CBP.

Border Patrol process large group of migrants in Eagle Pass, Mexico

Fox News drone video shows a group of about 2,200 migrants that crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to Eagle Pass, Texas. (Fox News)

Sources told Fox News there were roughly 20,000 migrants in federal custody as of last month. Border Patrol has released anywhere from 100 to 200 migrants per day on to U.S. streets shortly after they cross the border, according to NBC News.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

