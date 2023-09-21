Karine Jean-Pierre lashes out at Peter Doocy over border crisis question: 'No, no, no, no!'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy over a question on immigration Thursday afternoon, ultimately refusing to answer.

The heated exchange came during Thursday's White House press briefing in which Doocy confronted Jean-Pierre over the U.S.-Mexico border seeing 10,000 illegal crossings in a single day this week.

"So, what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?" Doocy asked.

"So, what do you call it, Peter, when [the] GOP put forth a – wait, no, no, no, no, no you can't," Jean-Pierre said, talking over Doocy as he attempted to qualify the question.

HOW CONGRESS MIGHT END UP FUNDING FLORIDA, HAWAII DISASTER RELIEF AND UKRAINE AID AT THE SAME TIME

"You're answering my question with a question," Doocy responded.

"I'm answering – OK, we're going to move on," Jean-Pierre said as the pair start talking over one another.

"Karine, please," Doocy said.

TEXAS ILLEGAL CROSSINGS SURGE AS FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN MAKE TREK TO SOUTHERN BORDER IN LARGE GROUPS

"No, no, no, we're moving on," she declared once again before gesturing to another reporter. "In the back."

"You said you were stopping the flow at the border. 10,000 migrants …" Doocy said before being cut off again.

"Peter, I tried to answer the question, and you stopped me," Jean-Pierre said before turning to the other reporter once again. "Let's go."

Jean-Pierre then moved on with the briefing and Doocy was not allowed further questions.

Illegal crossings have been spiking at the U.S.-Mexico border throughout September. Fox News obtained drone footage of a group of more than 2,000 migrants crossing together near Eagle Pass, Texas, one of the largest single groups ever recorded.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data reported by NBC News, border officials encountered more than 7,500 migrants on Sunday alone, including 1,800 in Rio Grande Valley, Texas; 1,600 in Del Rio, Texas; 1,500 in Tucson, Arizona; and more than 1,000 in El Paso, Texas.

VIDEO SHOWS TRAIN FILLED WITH MIGRANTS HEADING TOWARD US SOUTHERN BORDER FROM MEXICO

That number rose to more than 10,000 later in the week, according to the CBP.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources told Fox News there were roughly 20,000 migrants in federal custody as of last month. Border Patrol has released anywhere from 100 to 200 migrants per day on to U.S. streets shortly after they cross the border, according to NBC News.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.