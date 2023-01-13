Kansas Gov. Kelly's COVID diagnosis was false positive
The KS governor previously postponed her State of the State address after testing positive
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to return Friday to the Statehouse after learning that a COVID-19 test earlier in the week gave her a false positive result, her office said.
KANSAS GOV. KELLY COVID POSITIVE, STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS DELAYED
Kelly has been working in self-isolation at the governor's residence since the false positive Tuesday. Her office announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and she postponed the annual State of the State address from Wednesday to Jan. 24.
KANSAS GOV. KELLY TO BEGIN 2ND TERM, TRUMP-ALLIED AG KOBACH RETURNS TO STATEWIDE OFFICE
Kelly's office said Thursday that she took the test after experiencing "cold-like symptoms." She continued testing and after several negative results, her doctor and state health department experts determined that the first test was a false positive.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The State of the State address is still scheduled for Jan. 24.