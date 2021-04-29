Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday: reports

Kamala Harris has another trip away from Washington planned for next week – but it’s not a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border region.

The vice president on Tuesday will travel to Milwaukee, according to reports.

Harris is expected to promote the president’s American Jobs Plan and other agenda items, WKOW-TV of Madison, Wis., reported.

The trip will come just after the completion of President Biden and Harris’ first 100 days in office, according to FOX 6 of Milwaukee.

Harris’ other recent travel destinations have included Connecticut, New Hampshire, Illinois, North Carolina and California.

On Wednesday night, the vice president received a new assignment from Biden: to help advance the American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion proposal to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure.

The assignment came just over a month since Biden tasked Harris with managing the administration’s response to the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border – an assignment for which Harris has taken much criticism from Republicans because of overcrowding in migrant shelters, crime in border towns and other issues.