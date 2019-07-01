Guy Benson: Harris' attack on Biden good for Dems, shows he isn't 'preordained front-runner' like Hillary in 2016

The fiery debate exchange between Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden is a positive thing for Democrats, according to Guy Benson.

Harris' back-and-forth with Biden strengthens the Delaware Democrat's formidability in 2020, compared to that of 2016 front-runner Hillary Clinton, Benson claimed Monday on "The Daily Briefing."

"I've seen some of this commentary like, 'oh, it was bad form for Harris to come after Biden this hard'," he said.

"That's total nonsense. The Democrats had a preordained front-runner last time that they coronated early on -- and that ended up very badly for the party in 2016.

"If he's going to be the front-runner, he has to prove that he can sustain that on his own, and he has to be able to be nimble and responsive to tough attacks. We'll see if he shapes up for the next debate better. But, he did not seem terribly well-prepared last time."

The Fox News Radio host alluded to Clinton's widespread support among Democratic Party faithful three years ago, noting her consistent front-runner status did not prevent President Trump from defeating her in the general election

Last week, Harris confronted Biden over a statement he made in which he invoked segregationist senators.

Biden had remarked he was able to work with the late Sens. James Eastland, D-Miss., and Herman Talmadge, D-Ga. on legislation, despite the fact they held racist views.

Harris slammed that commentary during the Thursday debate in Miami.

“You worked with them to oppose busing,” she said, referring to efforts to limit orders for school desegregation by busing.

The current Democratic front-runner defended himself, saying her comments about his record were a “mischaracterization of my position across the board,” and that he, “did not praise racists.”

“I ran because of civil rights,” Biden responded, noting he worked as a public defender in New Castle County, Del. after the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

