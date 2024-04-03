Venezuelan 'migrant influencer' who encouraged squatting under investigation for gun charges: report

The illegal Venezuelan migrant who took to social media to mock America and encourage other migrants crossing the border to squat and take over U.S. citizens' homes is now facing potential federal firearms charges, the New York Post reported.

Internal federal documents reviewed by The Post show the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been in contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding Leonel Moreno, and is working to bring charges against him.

The exact charges are not known at this time, but sources told The Post they would likely be brought under a section of the Gun Control Act which prohibits those on parole from possessing, shipping, transporting or receiving firearms or ammunition.

Moreno reportedly crossed into the US illegally in 2022. He received border parole in April 2022 as part of the government's Alternatives to Detention program, which is supposed to track catch-and-release migrants when there is not enough room to detain them.

Moreno was arrested by authorities on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, on March 29 after he failed to appear for required check-ins with officers, according to the outlet.

In a series of five short clips, Moreno flaunted a stack of cash, bragged about not having to work and also mocked fellow migrants who come to the U.S. to work cleaning, construction and landscaping jobs.

"I didn't cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave," Moreno said in Spanish, according to a translation of his videos. "I came to the U.S. to mark my territory."

Moreno's TikTok account, which had more than 500,000 followers, appeared to have been removed as of Wednesday. In prior videos, he claimed that his family had received $350 a week in government handouts since entering the U.S. illegally and had been raking in up to $1,000 a week on the video platform.

In one of the new clips, he shrugged off the loss of his TikTok account, saying he still has Facebook and Instagram and that he expects to continue using them to make money online and from government handouts.

"Yes, they closed my TikTok account, but I keep earning on Facebook and on Instagram," he said. "I won't earn the same, but I am going to get my TikTok account back. I am going to keep earning money."

John Fabbricatore, a former ICE field office director in Denver, told The Post any possible further charges would "escalate" the case against Moreno and possibly allow authorities to keep him in custody longer.

Moreno remains in custody at the Geauga County Jail, where he is being held on behalf of ICE, The Post confirmed.

"This should be a warning to any illegal aliens that possessing a firearm unlawfully will result in criminal charges and hopefully lead to a conviction," said Fabbricatore, who is running for Congress in Colorado’s Sixth District.

