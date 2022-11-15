Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Judge blocks US from using Title 42 to expel migrants

There were a record 2.3 million migrant encounters at the southern border in fiscal year 2022

By Paul Best | Fox News
Border Patrol chief says memo clearing migrant release into US after Title 42 end is unprecedented Video

Ortiz made the comments under oath during a recorded deposition first obtained by Fox News Digital.

A federal judge issued an order on Tuesday barring federal authorities from using Title 42, a Trump-era rule that allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants who crossed the border. 

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said the policy is "arbitrary and capricious" and violates the Administrative Procedure Act in his ruling on Tuesday. 

Title 42 was originally enacted at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, allowing for authorities to quickly expel migrants on public health grounds. 

Immigration is at the top of the ticket this November as a record number of illegal immigrants continue to cross the border.  

The Trump administration used the authority to expel more than 185,000 migrants in fiscal year 2020, while the Biden administration expelled 937,000 migrants in 2021 and 983,000 migrants in 2022 using Title 42, according to Customs and Border Protection data. 

HOUSE REPUBLICANS URGE BIDEN ADMIN TO ‘TAKE EVERY POSSIBLE STEP' TO STOP ILLEGAL MIGRATION FROM VENEZUELA 

The CDC announced in April that the order would expire at the end of May, but a federal judge in Louisiana temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending it in response to a lawsuit by two dozen Republican-led states. 

It comes as record numbers of migrants stream across the southern border, with nearly 2.4 million encounters in fiscal year 2022, which ended in September. 

A group of Brazilian migrants make their way around a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz., seeking asylum in the U.S. after crossing over from Mexico.

Republicans have argued that ending Title 42 could exacerbate an already unmanageable border crisis

"This will further signal to cartels, human smugglers, & illegal immigrants that the border is wide open—inciting more violence & lawlessness," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted on Tuesday. 

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT AUTHORIZES LAW ENFORCEMENT TO RETURN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO BORDER

The ruling comes as the Biden administration tries to tamp down on border crossings, announcing a new initiative last month to use Title 42 to expel Venezuelan nationals back to Mexico. 

A migrant family sits after being processed on May 05, 2022 in Roma, Texas.

Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus left his position on Sunday after being told to resign or be fired by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to a government source.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday. 

