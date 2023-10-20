Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Jordan vows to stay in speaker's race, suggests House may vote through weekend

The House is expected to hold a third round speaker vote Friday

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
House speaker stalemate impacts Biden agenda Video

House speaker stalemate impacts Biden agenda

 FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the House speakership fight.

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is forging ahead with his bid to become House speaker and suggested he intends to hold votes this weekend if he does not win on Friday.

Jordan's office announced a Friday morning press conference late on Thursday night. House lawmakers are expected to hold a third round speaker vote later Friday morning after Jordan failed to clinch a majority of the chamber in two rounds of voting this week.

"Our plan this weekend is to get a speaker elected to the House of Representatives soon as possible, so we can help the American people," Jordan told reporters.

JORDAN PLEDGES TO 'BRING ALL REPUBLICANS TOGETHER' IN LETTER TO HOUSE GOP ON EVE OF SPEAKER ELECTION

Rep. Jim Jordan gives a press conference

Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican Speaker designee, holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on October 20, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Jordan called on Congress to "get to work" and cited the crisis in the Middle East as well as the looming government funding deadline on Nov. 17.

"We've got important work to do, important work to do. We need to help Israel. We need to get the appropriations process moving so that the key elements of our government are funded and funded in the right way, particularly our military," Jordan said.

Rep. Jim Jordan talks to reporters

Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is running for House speaker. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CONSERVATIVE HOUSE GOP GROUP LINKS TOP PLAYERS IN REPUBLICANS' SPEAKER FIGHT

"We need to get back to our committee work and frankly, we need to continue the oversight work that I think is so darn important. In short, we need to get to work for the American people."

Jim Jordan of Ohio

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan listens as the House of Representatives holds its second round of voting for a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The GOP bomb-thrower fell 17 votes short of a 217-threshold majority on Tuesday, and then 18 votes short on Wednesday.

Tentative plans for a Thursday vote were scuttled as GOP lawmakers huddled behind closed doors for nearly four hours trying to figure out how to move forward. 

JORDAN LOSES HIS SECOND SPEAKER VOTE AS NEARLY TWO DOZEN REPUBLICANS OPPOSE HIM

The House has been paralyzed for more than two weeks since ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster by eight Republicans and every House Democrat.

It's not immediately clear what kind of path forward Jordan has. Multiple holdouts who met with him on Thursday told reporters their minds remained unchanged. 

Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. He was ousted as speaker earlier this month. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Jordan brushed off questions about what he intends to do if he loses again Friday, insisting the best way to get the House back in order was to elect a speaker.

"Between the first and the second vote, you all said we're going to lose ten, 15 votes…We picked up a few. We lost a few. I think the ones we lost can come back," Jordan said.

"So look, there's been multiple rounds of votes for speaker before. We all know that. I just know that we need to get a speaker as soon as possible, so we can get to work for the American people."

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

