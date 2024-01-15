HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Johnson privately told House Republicans he would refuse Senate border deal, lawmaker says
House Speaker Mike Johnson pledged to 'use every tool we can' to pass HR 2, a GOP lawmaker tells Fox News Digital
Published
Fox News contributor and former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the Texas National Guard blocking Border Patrol from a public park.
Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.
Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com