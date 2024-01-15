Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Johnson privately told House Republicans he would refuse Senate border deal, lawmaker says

House Speaker Mike Johnson pledged to 'use every tool we can' to pass HR 2, a GOP lawmaker tells Fox News Digital

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., privately told House Republicans that he will not accept whatever border security deal comes out of current talks between the Senate and White House, a GOP lawmaker familiar with the call said.

His GOP Conference held a conference call Sunday night, when Johnson held firm on his position that the House would not back anything less than Republicans' Secure the Border Act, known as H.R.2, the lawmaker said.

Fox News Digital was told that border security negotiations became the main topic of discussion, with lawmakers discussing how to force passage of conservative border policies. 

KEY MODERATE REPUBLICAN COMES OUT IN FAVOR OF IMPEACHING MAYORKAS, SAYS HE SHOULD BE 'TRIED FOR TREASON'

Schumer, Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson told GOP lawmakers that he would not accept a border compromise from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's chamber as-is. (Getty Images)

It comes as a bipartisan group of senators is discussing what kind of border policy compromises could be reached in exchange for Republican support for Democrats’ $110 billion supplemental funding request for Ukraine, Israel and other humanitarian causes. 

Republicans on the call were told that the Senate is nearing a deal, the lawmaker said. One has not yet been announced.

JOHNSON CAUGHT BETWEEN WARRING HOUSE GOP FACTIONS: ‘DRIFTING TOWARD MOB RULE'

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson’s office for further comment.

Johnson has maintained both in public and private that the House GOP’s default position is H.R.2, the immigration and border bill that passed the House along party lines in May. 

Lankford speaks in a hearing

Senator James Lankford is representing Republicans in the border security negotiations. (Reuters)

The bill, which includes a return to Trump administration-era policies like Remain in Mexico and construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, has been labeled a nonstarter by the Democrat-held Senate and White House.

Johnson pledged on the call to "use every tool we can" to get H.R.2 passed, Fox News Digital was told. 

HOUSE, SENATE RELEASE BIPARTISAN AGREEMENT ON GOVERNMENT FUNDING AS SHUTDOWN DEADLINES LOOM

A second GOP lawmaker told Fox News Digital after the call, "I don’t think any Republican in the House wants the Senate deal."

Immigrants from Venezuela walk towards a U.S. Border Patrol transit center after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States on Jan. 8, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

"Where’s the border security in it? We need H.R.2 or a functional alternative, but the speaker makes a good point when he says the president unilaterally made over 60 policy changes that dismantled our border security and got us here," the second lawmaker said. "He can unilaterally fix it today without any legislative action."

Last week, Johnson’s office put out a memo pointing out 64 policy decisions by Biden and his officials that Republicans argue have undermined border security over the last two years.

