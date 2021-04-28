John Kerry could face State Dept. probe over Iran bombshell if GOP lawmakers get their way

Three Republican lawmakers on Wednesday called on the acting inspector general for the State Department to investigate John Kerry, the special envoy for climate and former secretary of state, disclosed Israeli secrets to Iran.

In a letter to Acting Inspector General Diana Shaw, Reps. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Andy Barr, R-Ky. and Lee Zeldin, R-NY urged a full investigation into Kerry's "relationship with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif and determine whether his security clearance should be revoked or not."

The letter comes just days after other Republican lawmakers called on Kerry to resign amid the same allegations.

"Iran is a serious threat to Israel, a bulwark of democracy and stability in the Middle East. It is in our national security interest to stand by our strategic ally -- not sell it out to our adversaries," the lawmakers wrote.

In addition to requesting an investigation by the inspector general, the three legislators asked in the letter whether the State Department was aware of the allegations before media reports published the details surrounding the leak. They also asked about knowledge of Kerry's involvement in re-entering the Iran nuclear deal, and whether Iran has acted against Israel since the allegations became public.

"John Kerry and Joe Biden have proven to be pro-Iranian before by championing the failed Iran Nuclear Deal, but this type of betrayal of a staunch ally is simply unconscionable," Barr said.

The lawmakers requested the inspector general respond to the letter, which was first obtained by the Daily Caller, by May 12.