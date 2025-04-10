John Cornyn scores Tim Scott endorsement, but John Rich calls Cornyn 'the Lindsey Graham of Texas'

National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is supporting Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, for re-election as the Lone Star State incumbent faces a challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton – but country music star John Rich has sided with Paxton, who announced a U.S. Senate bid this week.

"John Cornyn is a leader who delivers on President Trump's agenda and for the people of Texas in the U.S. Senate. He's a proven fighter, man of faith, and essential part of the Republican Senate Majority," Scott asserted in a post on X.

John Rich compared Cornyn to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and expressed support for Paxton.

TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON ANNOUNCES RUN FOR US SENATE

"Cornyn is the Lindsey Graham of Texas... and that's about the WORST thing you could say about someone in my book," Rich declared in a post on X, adding, "@KenPaxtonTX Go get 'em!"

A Cornyn campaign spokesperson contacted by Fox News Digital on Thursday had not provided a comment from the lawmaker by the time of publication, and a Graham campaign spokesperson declined to comment.

President Donald Trump drew conservative backlash after endorsing Graham for re-election last month.

CORNYN'S RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN SPARKS QUESTIONS ON BOTH PARTY FLANKS AS DEMS CHASE ‘THE GHOST OF A BLUE TEXAS’

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., supported Cornyn last month as the lawmaker launched his re-election bid.

"I’ve been honored to work alongside @JohnCornyn – one of the most effective and respected conservative leaders in the country. He was tireless and instrumental in building our majority. We need to keep him in the Senate & in the fight to deliver on President Trump’s agenda," Thune declared in a post on X.

FACING POSSIBLE PRIMARY CHALLENGE FROM TRUMP ALLY, LONG-SERVING SENATOR GETS BACKING OF LEADER THUNE

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, expressed support for Paxton this week, tweeting, "Ken Paxton for Senate!"