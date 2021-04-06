Biden White House Easter remarks included zero mentions of Jesus

President Biden, a Roman Catholic, did not mention Jesus or Christ a single time in his Easter remarks on Monday.

The nation celebrated Easter Sunday this past weekend, a time around America where Christians – such as Biden – celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Traditionally, the president gives an Easter address on that Sunday to commemorate the holiday and Jesus. Biden’s most recent predecessors, former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump, had each mentioned Jesus Christ in their messages.

Biden, however, broke this streak on Sunday in his remarks from the White House Blue Room balcony.

The president actually mentioned the "Easter Bunny" in his remarks, but left out the religious reason behind the holiday. Biden only mentioned any sort of "resurrection" once.

"Easter is a day of joy, when we celebrate resurrection and renewal," said Biden. "But this year, we know many are still going without the familiar comforts of the season."

In fact, Biden only mentioned God three times in his remarks – and they were all at the end, where he asked God to bless Americans, protect our troops and "take care of the Easter Bunny."

The White House, when asked for comment by Fox News, pointed to an Easter-themed op-ed published on April 2 by the president where he named Jesus and called on Americans to "recommit" to the "lessons of Easter."

"As we commemorate this holiest of days, let us recommit ourselves to the lessons of Easter," wrote the president. "Let us love and care for our neighbors – as Jesus did, and as we’ve seen so many ordinary, extraordinary people do over the course of this difficult year."

Biden’s passing over of Jesus came as COVID-19 took center stage in his remarks, which echoed a video message published by the president.

The president and first lady Jill Biden did not mention Jesus in the video message, either, though they did refer to the Gospel of John, Pope Francis and God.

The Bidens implored Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine in their video message, calling the act one of "moral obligation."