Jim Jordan to roll out legislation after House Judiciary Committee probes on border, Big Tech, DOJ, FBI

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is expected to roll out legislation to address issues related to the border crisis, Big Tech censorship, and the Justice Department and FBI's alleged abuse of power, once the panel completes investigations on these issues, a senior GOP aide told Fox News Digital.

The aide said that Jordan and the main committee are "laser-focused" on these probes, and noted that "many of these investigations have sub-investigations that are being looked into as well."

"Americans can be confident that after these investigations, Chairman Jordan will introduce thoughtful legislation to fix the problems regular Americans see on a daily basis," the aide said.

The aide said that Jordan is "very committed to shining a light on DOJ and FBI abuses that have been brought before his office by various whistleblowers." Jordan has also stressed a commitment to protect whistleblowers after their disclosures.

WHITE HOUSE PLEDGES TO WORK IN ‘GOOD FAITH’ WITH GOP AS IT INVESTIGATES DOJ TARGETING OF PARENTS

Republicans took the majority of the House of Representatives in the 118th Congress last month. Jordan became chair of the Judiciary Committee and immediately launched his investigations.

The Judiciary Committee’s first hearing, which took place in February, was focused on the crisis at the southern U.S. border. It examined border security, national security and how fentanyl has affected Americans across the country.

JORDAN SUBPOENAS BIG TECH CEOS FOR RECORDS ON 'COLLUSION' WITH BIDEN ADMIN TO 'SUPPRESS FREE SPEECH'

Republicans have made it clear that they intend to zero in on the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis, which they blame for a record number of migrant encounters that reached 250,000 in December alone.

Sources told Fox News last month that nearly 300,000 illegal immigrants are known to have slipped past overwhelmed Border Patrol agents since the beginning of fiscal 2023, which began in October.

Jordan’s committee is also investigating the Justice Department and FBI’s alleged "misuse of federal criminal and counterterrorism resources" to target parents at school board meetings.

Jordan has subpoenaed Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona for documents and records referring to meetings with U.S. attorneys’ offices in accordance with Garland’s Oct. 4, 2021 memo, which directed the FBI to partner with local law enforcement and U.S. attorneys to identify parental threats at school board meetings against faculty and "prosecute them when appropriate."

HOUSE JUDICIARY SUBPOENAS FBI DIRECTOR WRAY ON TARGETING OF PARENTS AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS

Simultaneously, Jordan's committee has been probing Big Tech censorship and bias against conservatives.

Jordan subpoenaed Alphabet [Google] CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta [Facebook] CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to turn over records by March 23.

The subpoenas compel the CEOsto produce documents relating to the government’s alleged "collusion" with Big Tech companies to "suppress free speech."

"Congress has an important role in protecting and advancing fundamental free speech principles, including by examining how private actors coordinate with the government to suppress First Amendment-protected speech," Jordan's office said. "These subpoenas are the first step in holding Big Tech accountable."

A Microsoft spokesperson told Fox News Digital that they "have started producing documents, are engaged with the Committee, and committed to working in good faith."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Meta spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the company has "already begun producing documents in response to the committee’s requests and will continue to do so moving forward."

Spokespersons for Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.