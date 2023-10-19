Jim Banks calls for Appropriations Chair Kay Granger to 'lose her gavel' over opposition to Jordan

FIRST ON FOX: GOP Indiana Rep. Jim Banks called for House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, to lose her gavel for voting against GOP speaker nominee Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Banks caught up with Fox News Digital Thursday after Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., set the House to recess amid Jordan's speakership push.

The Indiana congressman said there were "a lot of emotions" in the GOP conference meeting Thursday and that Republicans "have a duty" to the American people to elect a House speaker.

JORDAN CONTINUES SPEAKER BID, MEETS WITH GOP HOLDOUTS

Banks also called the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., "a big mistake" and that Republican holdouts "need to come to their senses" and vote for Jordan.

"Some of them are leaders," Banks said of the holdouts. "The chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee voted against Jim Jordan.

"Why? Because Jim Jordan is a fiscal conservative who understands that we need to save our country by addressing the debt and deficit spending. And she controls the Appropriations Committee. She should lose her gavel for it."

Banks said Granger "shouldn't be the chairwoman of the committee" if she is not backing the GOP majority's choice for speaker, adding it's "really disappointing."

"But that's where we are right now," Banks said. "So, it's time to put petty differences aside and elect a Republican speaker of the House, not a Democrat speaker of the House."

Banks said he hopes the steering committee, which handles all House committee assignments, including chair positions, will "take a look at" removing Granger.

The Indiana Republican noted that the steering committee "isn't populated until there's a speaker," and he hopes "there will be a large conversation in our conference about those who betrayed the Republican majority."

Granger's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for a response to Banks' comments Thursday evening.

His comments come as Jordan continues his quest for the speaker's gavel.

The House will reconvene Friday at 10 a.m.

Jordan, the Republican nominee for speaker, spent much of the day talking with holdouts following a second failed vote to win the top job in the House.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed reporting.