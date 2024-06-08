Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Jill Biden leaves France for Hunter's Delaware trial, returns to Europe a day later on taxpayer's dime

The first lady was with President Biden for the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday and returned to France on Saturday

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Calling Hunter Biden to testify is ‘high risk, high reward’: Brian Claypool Video

Calling Hunter Biden to testify is ‘high risk, high reward’: Brian Claypool

Criminal defense attorney Brian Claypool joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the pros and cons if Hunter Biden’s attorneys call him to the stand as a witness in his gun trial.

First lady Jill Biden flew from France to Delaware for one day on Friday to support stepson Hunter Biden in his trial before returning to Europe for the president’s state visit with the French president — all at U.S. taxpayer expense.

The 73-year-old accompanied President Biden to Normandy this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, before she flew back stateside for Hunter’s gun trial. 

The first lady was back in France on Saturday for a state visit with Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. 

On Friday, Biden and Macron met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.

HUNTER BIDEN'S ATTORNEYS CONSIDER PUTTING HIM ON THE STAND IN GUN TRIAL; DECISION TO BE MADE OVER WEEKEND

Jill Biden heading into court

First lady Jill Biden heads into court in Delaware on Friday for Hunter Biden's gun trial.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden is accused in his federal trial of lying about his drug addiction on a form he filled out to get a gun and illegally possessing a gun. 

HUNTER BIDEN GUN CRIME TRIAL REVEALS MORE EVIDENCE OF ADDICTION AS BEAU'S WIDOW TESTIFIES

The first lady has attended the trial every day this week except Thursday.  

In a 2022 interview, the first lady referred to herself as Hunter’s "mom" while speaking about his investigation. 

The Bidens at a state visit in Paris

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at a state visit in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron.  (Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I mean, I have to support him and love him, and, you know, I’m constantly talking to him, sending him texts; ‘How you doing?’ Because it’s tough," she said, according to The New York Times. 

The modified Boeing 747s that serve as the iconic Air Force One cost about $200,000 per hour to fly and Air Force Two, often used by first ladies, can cost tens of thousands of dollars per hour. 

Jill Biden in Normandy for D-Day commemoration

Jill Biden was with the president in Normandy for a D-Day commemoration on Thursday.  (Ukrainian Presidency / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Prosecutors on Friday rested their case accusing Hunter Biden of lying when he swore that he was not a drug user on a federal form to buy a gun in October 2018. The defense could call at least one more witness when the trial resumes on Monday before lawyers make their closing arguments.

Biden has pleaded not guilty 

The president is not expected to attend his son’s trial. 

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

