Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'QAnon Shaman' files for 2024 congressional bid

Jacob Chansley's image was smeared on televisions across the country as he wore face paint with animal fur and horns during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Mother of 'QAnon Shaman' torches prosecution after videos released Video

Mother of 'QAnon Shaman' torches prosecution after videos released

Martha Chansley and her attorney sound off on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' after new images come to light.

Arizona resident Jacob Chansley, the Jan. 6, 2021 rioter dubbed the "QAnon Shaman" whose image was ubiquitous on televisions as he wore face paint with animal fur and horns, plans to run for Congress in 2024.

The 35-year-old filed a statement of interest last Thursday, which, according to the Associated Press, indicates Chansley wants to run as a Libertarian in next year’s election for the 8th Congressional District seat in Arizona.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., announced in October that she will not seek re-election to her seat, which the 64-year-old woman was first elected to in 2018. Her term will officially end in January 2025.

JAN. 6 RIOTER ‘QANON SHAMAN’ JACOB CHANSLEY SECURES EARLY RELEASE FROM PRISON TO HALFWAY HOUSE, LAWYER SAYS

Rep. Debbie Lesko

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., attends a House Energy and Commerce Committee markup in Rayburn Building on Tuesday, July 21, 2021. 

Chansley, 35, is widely recognizable as the shirtless and face-painted man who, according to one federal judge, became the "very image" of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Numerous pictures and videos from the riot show Chansley carrying an American flag through the Capitol building as a mob of then-President Trump's supporters engaged in violent confrontations with police outside. 

Footage from the Capitol showed Chansley being escorted around the building by Capitol Police officers. At one point, at least nine police officers were seen close to Chansley, and none of them slowed him down.

FORMER LAWYER FOR ‘QANON SHAMAN’ SAYS JAN. 6 FOOTAGE WASN'T SHOWN TO CLIENT, CALLS PRISON SENTENCE A ‘TRAGEDY’

Jacob Chansley stands with Jan. 6 rioters at the U.S. Capitol

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, center with fur and horned hat, are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. A video showed Chansley leading others in a prayer inside the Senate chamber.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

After the riot, Chansley was arrested and charged in connection with the riot. He pleaded guilty to civil disorder and violent entry to the Capitol in September 2021. 

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021, and after serving about 27 months, was transferred to a Phoenix halfway house in March 2023.

In a lengthy speech at his sentencing hearing, Chansley said he was "wrong for entering the Capitol" and did not excuse his actions.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT APPEALS SENTENCES FOR PROUD BOYS ALREADY TO SERVE DECADE PLUS OVER JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT

Jacob Chansley mugshot

Jacob Chansley (Alexandria Sheriff's Office)

"I am in no way, shape or form a violent criminal… no way a domestic terrorist," Chansley said. "I'm a good man who broke the law. … I am truly repentant for my actions."

He is among the more than 700 people sentenced in relation to Capitol riot-related federal crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chansley previously called himself the "QAnon Shaman," but has since disavowed the QAnon movement.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.