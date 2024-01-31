Expand / Collapse search
James Biden to appear for transcribed interview with House Oversight Committee in February

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Republicans seek to interview James Biden

 Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the impeachment probe into President Biden on 'Special Report.'

President Joe Biden's younger brother, James Biden, will appear before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 21 for a transcribed interview.

The younger Biden was subpoenaed as part of the investigation into Hunter Biden and President Biden in November. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing by the FBI. 

House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden believe that James has knowledge of Hunter’s business deals and whether the president was involved. 

House Republicans have heard recently from several Biden associates. Rob Walker, a former business associate of Hunter, said the President "was never involved" in Hunter's business dealings during a closed-door interview.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS NEGOTIATE WITH PRESIDENT'S BROTHER ON DEPOSITION TERMS

Another one of Hunter's business associates, Mervyn Yan, testified behind closed-doors before the committees Thursday about the nature of Biden's business activities in China, which House Republicans said raised many questions.

headshot of James Biden

James Biden, brother of US President Joe Biden, was given a $600,000 from Americore in exchange for promises that he could deliver on funding from the Middle East, a company representative said.  (AP)

A source with direct knowledge of Yan’s testimony told Fox News Digital that Yan told congressional investigators he is "unaware of any involvement President Biden may have had with his son’s business pursuits."

In December, The Washington Post reported that James Biden's discussions were monitored in an FBI investigation, although he wasn't the focus of it. The FBI recorded Biden's conversations due to his association with Richard "Dickie" Scruggs, a Mississippi attorney convicted of bribery involving a judge, as part of the investigation.

"I'm going to hold off criticism of the president's brother. He obviously has due process and we have heard from his attorney. We're trying to make that work and I feel like that'll happen soon," House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said last month.

Hunter Biden will appear before the House Oversight Committee for a deposition on Feb. 28. 

This is a breaking story, check back for updates. 

Fox News' David Spunt and Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

