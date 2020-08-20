James A. Baker, former secretary of state, and wife recovering from coronavirus: reports

Former U.S. Secretary of State James A. Baker III and his wife Susan Baker are at home in Texas recovering from the coronavirus, Baker spokesman John Williams confirmed Thursday, according to reports.

The couple, who tested positive earlier this week, haven’t required hospitalization and have been quarantining at their Houston home, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Baker, 90, felt well enough Thursday to do some paperwork while Susan Baker made pancakes, Williams told FOX 26 of Houston.

The Bakers believe they contracted the virus while on a recent trip to Wyoming to see family, Williams said, according to the Chronicle.

Baker served as secretary of state under former President George H.W. Bush from 1989-1992. He previously served as White House chief of staff and treasury secretary under former President Ronald Reagan and as commerce secretary under former President Gerald Ford.

He is currently chairman of Rice University's Baker Institute and continues work at his law firm Baker Potts, according to the Chronicle.