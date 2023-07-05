Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden
Published

IRS whistleblower demands Washington Post clear his ‘good name’ after Hunter Biden team’s ‘defamatory' claims

Whistleblower's legal team says Biden attorneys trying to 'intimidate and silence'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
David Weiss denies retaliating against IRS whistleblower Video

David Weiss denies retaliating against IRS whistleblower

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz joined 'Fox News Live' to discuss questions surrounding the latest developments in the Biden family probe. 

Lawyers representing Internal Revenue Service whistleblower Gary Shapley sent a letter demanding The Washington Post set the record straight on allegedly "false and defamatory" statements made by Hunter Biden’s legal team.

Shapley’s legal team sent a letter Monday to Post reporters Devlin Barrett and Perry Stein, asking them to clear Shapley’s "good name" and confirm publicly that he was not their source for an October 2022 article after Hunter’s legal team complained about "illegal" leaks.

"Biden family attorneys have falsely accused SSA Shapley of illegally leaking to you," the letter read. "Shapley was not a source for you on that story, or any other story for that matter."

"It would be nice if you would publicly affirm that truth, and avoid becoming, through your silence, an accomplice in the media spreading false narratives dreamed up by Biden family attorneys to intimidate and silence lawful whistleblowers like SSA Shapley," the letter read.

A split image shows IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and President Biden with his son Hunter Biden

A circle insert featuring IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley with Hunter Biden and President Biden in the background (Fox News/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

When reached by Fox News Digital on Wednesday, a representative for The Washington Post said, "we don’t comment on our sourcing."

The House Ways and Means Committee released testimony last month from Shapley and another IRS whistleblower who alleged officials at the Justice Department, FBI and IRS interfered with the investigation of U.S. Attorney David Weiss' tax evasion case against Hunter Biden. 

"Whatever the motivations, at every stage decisions were made that had the effect of benefiting the subject of the investigation," Shapley said, according to testimony.

NBC News 'Whistleblower' banner

NBC News added quotations to the word "whistleblower"in its on-air graphic during a report about IRS agent Gary Shapley. (Screenshot/NBC News)

"These decisions included slow-walking investigative steps, now allowing enforcement actions to be executed, limiting investigators’ line of questioning for witnesses, misleading investigators on charging authority, delaying any and all actions months before elections to ensure the investigation did not go overt well before policy memorandum mandated the pause. These are just only a few examples," he added.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, June 25, 2023.  (Photographer: Julia Nikhinson/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Shapley also alleged that Weiss said privately on several occasions that he was not pulling the strings and that he was not in charge of the investigation. 

Biden’s lawyer did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

