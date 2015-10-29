Iron Sheik challenges CEO to wrestling match over drug prices

Retired wrestling icon the "Iron Sheik" has challened an embattled pharmaceutical executive to meet him in the ring.

Suffice it to say, things have gotten weird in the drug pricing debate.

The Iron Sheik, a beloved villain in the WWE, called out Martin Shkreli, the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, with colorful language on Twitter on Monday, adding his voice to the online vitriol directed at the 32-year-old former hedge fund manager.

Shkreli's company ignited a public backlash over raising the price of the anti-parasite drug Daraprim from $13.50 a pill to $750 almost overnight.

Shkreli said that the reason was to devote money to a new treatment to replace the decades-old Daraprim, but doctors said the current drug worked just fine.

