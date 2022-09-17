Iran's president says meeting with Biden not 'beneficial,' policies same as Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stood firm regarding a potential nuclear deal with the United States and rejected the idea of meeting with President Biden, who he says holds a position that is no different than former President Trump.

"No," Raisi told CBS reporter Lesley Stahl in a 60 Minutes interview set to air on Sunday when asked if he planned to meet with Biden when the two speak at the United Nations next week.

"I don't think that such a meeting would happen," Raisi, using a translator, continued. "I don't believe having a meeting or a talk with him will be beneficial."

Raisi explained that he believes there is little difference between the nuclear stance of Biden and Trump, who pulled out of a nuclear deal with Iran that former President Obama had negotiated in 2015.

"The new administration in the U.S., they claim that they are different from the Trump administration," Raisi said. "They have said it in their messages to us. But we haven't witnessed any changes in reality."

The Biden administration is attempting to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran that hit a roadblock earlier this month when the State Department said that Iran's response to the latest U.S. proposal was "not constructive."

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson added: "Some gaps have closed in recent weeks, but others remain."

The European Union has served as an intermediary for the indirect talks.

Earlier this month, Iran’s foreign minister said it needed a stronger commitment from the U.S. for the revival of the deal and for the IAEA to stop its "politically-motivated" inspections.

The proposed deal has earned stiff pushback from Israel as well as Republicans in Congress who recently announced legislation that would solidify U.S. sanctions against Iran in order to apply pressure to the regime.

"From brutal abuses committed against its own people, to its never-ending threats towards free and democratic societies, the Iranian regime has proven time and again that they are a rogue state with no interest in preserving regional or global peace," said Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., who is leading the bill in the House.

