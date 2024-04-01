Expand / Collapse search
Iowa

Iowa woman gets 4 months in ballot-stuffing scheme to help husband

Kim Taylor convicted on 52 voter fraud-related counts

Associated Press
Published
The wife of an Iowa county supervisor was sentenced Monday to four months in jail after being convicted in a scheme to stuff the ballot box to support her husband’s unsuccessful campaign for a congressional seat.

Kim Taylor also was ordered to serve four months' home confinement following her release from prison and to pay $5,200, KTIV-TV reports.

Prosecutors said Taylor, a Vietnam native who was convicted in November of 52 counts related to voter fraud, approached numerous voters of Vietnamese heritage with limited English comprehension and filled out and signed election forms and ballots on behalf of them and their English-speaking children.

An Iowa woman has been sentenced to four months in jail in connection with a ballot-stuffing scheme.

They said the scheme was designed to help her husband, Jeremy Taylor, a former Iowa House member, who finished a distant third in the 2020 race for the Republican nomination to run for Iowa’s 4th District congressional seat. Despite that loss, he ultimately won election to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that fall.

No one testified to seeing Kim Taylor personally sign any of the documents, but her presence in each voter’s home when the forms were filled out was the common thread through the case.

Jeremy Taylor, who met his wife while teaching in Vietnam, has not been charged, but has been named as an unindicted co-conspirator.

