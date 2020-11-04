Iowa Sen. Ernst holds off Dem challenger Greenfield to win reelection

Incumbent Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst has staved off Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in one of the most contested races of the 2020 campaign, Fox News projects.

Ernst won more than 845,000 votes, or 51.6%, with 99% of the results counted. Greenfield received almost 743,000 votes.

The Iowa seat is critical for Republicans in their quest to retain control of the Senate, which signs off on both cabinet nominations and judgeships. More than $200 million had poured into the race, much of which had come from New York and California, with the hopes of turning it blue.

Ernst, who visited all 99 counties in the state, was confident her persistence would secure her another term, telling Fox New those visits would put her "over that finish line.” She told Fox News that Greenfield had traveled to less than half.

The race between Ernst and Greenfield, a real estate developer, was tight throughout with the Republican senator pulling ahead in the polls in the week leading up to election. Polls compiled by RealClear Politics showed Greenfield with a 5-point lead at the beginning of October.